Boy collects more than 1k toys for kids at hospital

Christian Deschamps with more than one thousand donated toys (Photo: Provided)

CYPRESS, Texas - A 7th grader in Cypress collected nearly 1,500 toys this Christmas and then gave them all away to young patients at Texas Children's Hospital.

On Monday, millions will be unwrapping presents, but Christian Deschamps chose to do more giving than receiving this year.

The 7th grader at Spillane Middle School, collected nearly 1,500 toys as part of "Christian's Christmas Crusade."

Donations came from classmates, office Christmas parties and from neighbors. On Friday, he gave the toys to kids at Texas Children's Hospital.

"It's very, very emotional to see that many toys in one room. One person had an idea and it made such a big difference," said Christian's mom, Kelli.

Christian's spirit of giving started at the age of 7 when he started doing triathlons.

"My neighbor got cancer," Christian said. "I wanted to race for her and then we raised money and I've done that ever since."

He's raced nearly 70 triathlons and raised money along the way but began the toy drive last year which grew tremendously.

Christian's mom even got a storage unit donated for him this year

"It's very, very emotional to see that many toys in one room," Kelli said. "One thing I've always taught my kids is that it takes one person to make a huge difference in the world."

Though Christmas hasn't come yet, Christian is already thinking about doubling the number of kids he helps in 2018.

Today the boy who collected all those toys brought them to @TexasChildrens. More than 1500. Awesome kid and awesome story at 10 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3PEmD83AKE — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) December 23, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV