Boy killed in Easter ATV accident on poultry farm identified

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. -- An 8-year-old boy was killed in an accident involving an ATV Sunday evening.

The accident happened on a poultry farm on Old Boone Ford Road near Sonoraville around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When deputies from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office got to the home, two witnesses told them the ATV had landed on top of the child and they helped lift the vehicle off.

First responders transported the boy to the Gordon Hospital where he died.

The medical examiner later identified the 8-year-old as Nathan Braddy and determined that the child's cause of death was blunt force injury to the torso. The incident was ruled an accident.

The investigation is ongoing, but the Gordon County Sheriff released this statement:

“Our hearts go out to the family of this little boy in the wake of this tragedy. We can never put the sense of loss into words, but the family and friends he leaves behind are in our thoughts and prayers.”

