Brides Across America helps miltary brides on a budget

Brides Across America is kicking off its annual Operation Wedding Gown giveaway events in salons across the country. The program aids our nation's heroes by helping to make their wedding dreams come true.

Participating salons give away free wedding gowns to military and first responder brides that qualify at locations throughout the country.

"Whether it's for love of country or love at the altar, our front lines deserve our very best," said spokesperson Donna Sada.

The first event was held Wednesday at Impression Bridal Store in Kennesaw, Ga.

The event will run the entire month of July with gowns valued up to $5,000.

With gowns averaging at $2,000, Brides Across America's mission is to reduce financial stress in planning a wedding, provide financial relief, and transforming lives.

PHOTOS: Brides Across America help brides on a budget

One couple publicly thanked Brides Across America for helping plan "one of the most memorable moments of our lives."

Since 2008, the national nonprofit and its partner salons have donated over 20,000 wedding gowns and gifted over 20 weddings.

For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event go to www.bridesacrossamerica.com. Military brides must bring proper identification along with deployment papers to be presented the day of the event. First responders must bring a valid work ID the day of the event.

© 2017 WXIA-TV