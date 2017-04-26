Anything that can go wrong does as burglar botches heist

Courtesy NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- What began as a clever heist attempt, seemingly out of Ocean's 11, with a burglar rappelling from the ceiling into a business in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue, ended with something out of an 'I Love Lucy,' skit.



The burglar came in through the rooftop, albeit, with not a ton of grace, and a lot of extra rope, into a shoe store shortly after midnight last week.



However, despite his best efforts, he managed to set off the burglar alarm, and that's when the trouble began.



With all the grace of Cosmo Kramer, the would-be thief tried his escape, but, soon realizing he didn't have an exit plan, or a clue, the hijinks began.



He tries to throw some goods up into the roof's opening, but they just fall back down. Then he gets caught in the excess rope and has trouble trying to climb back up the rack of shoes and shirts.



At this point, he appears desperate, running through the store to find a possible exit. At one point he stops, appearing to be out of breath. He then pulls down a section of the roof, before finding an aid to help him climb back up.



The video doesn't have sound (our loss), but we can only imagine that it's NSFW.



At some point you see parts of the ceiling coming down, along with a lot of debris, and then the burglar.

He did manage to eventually get out of the store, but not before providing everyone with a few laughs, except, I'm sure, the store's owners.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the perpetrator please contact any Sixth District detective at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

On mobile? Tap here to watch the video.

© 2017 WWL-TV