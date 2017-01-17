Close Woman accused of shooting Macon teen appears in court Elisabeth Cannon, 47, appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge Tuesday. She's accused of shooting a teen in the head Monday night. WMAZ 1:54 PM. EST January 17, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS 9-year-old still missing on Lake Jackson 15-year-old shot in the head on Bloomfield Drive in Macon KKK fliers dropped at Centerville homes Warner Robins woman works on Hidden Figures Boy asks for donations instead of gifts Dublin woman remembers working for MLK More Stories Woman arrested after Macon teen shot Jan 16, 2017, 9:39 p.m. Two men injured in Milledgeville shootings Jan 17, 2017, 1:21 p.m. UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old's body found in Lake Jackson Jan 16, 2017, 6:33 p.m.