Capt. Brad Wolfe shares new details in 18 wheeler crash that killed 3
Bibb County Sheriff's Capt. Brad Wolfe gives details about the fiery I-16 wreck that resulted in the deaths of three people. Truck driver Gerard Thompson was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
WMAZ 1:56 PM. EDT July 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Bond set at $50k for truck driver charged with…Jul 12, 2017, 1:26 p.m.
-
Fatal accident on I-16: What we knowJul 12, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Macon teen killed in shooting; suspects in custodyJul 12, 2017, 4:12 a.m.