CAUGHT: Man accused of child rape arrested after intense manhunt

Kelvin Armstrong

BROOKHAVEN, GA. - A second suspect wanted in connection with the rape of 12-year-old Brookhaven boy has been arrested, according to police.

On Friday, police announced that they were seeking Kelvin Armstrong on numerous charges after a 12-year-old was dragged into an apartment on Buford Highway and raped on Jan. 29.

The boy was able to get help after getting out of the apartment, according to Brookhaven Police Maj. Brandon Gurley. The victim did not know either suspect, police said.

One suspect, 46-year-old Kevin Walker, was arrested on Feb. 2.

An intense manhunt was launched for Armstrong, who has a long criminal history and has been jailed twice for various offenses.

On Monday, police said Armstrong had been arrested.

Kevin Walker, 46, is charged with methamphetamine possession; aggravated sodomy; aggravated sexual battery; reckless conduct–HIV infected person; kidnapping; aggravated child molestation; enticing a child for indecent purposes; and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

Kevin Walker

According to a search of his criminal history, Armstrong has been arrested in the past on forgery, burglary, robbery and false imprisonment charges.

Most recently, Armstrong was in Wilcox State Prison on a robbery conviction.

Kelvin Armstrong

Armstrong is now facing charges of aggravated sodomy; aggravated child molestation; and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

After he was taken into custody, Armstrong was transported to Brookhaven Criminal Investigation Division. He'll be housed at DeKalb County Jail.

Kelvin Armstrong

Police are asking parents to reach out to them if they think their child has come in contact with either man.

