Charlotte police investigating double homicide, suicide involving children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were investigating a double homicide and suicide Saturday night. They said the victims were two children, and their mom jumped off a bridge.

It happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive in northwest Charlotte.

Police forced their way into the home where they found a 7-year-old Isaiah Miller and a 3-year-old Iliyah Miller. The two kids who were badly assaulted were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Detectives believed their mother, 34-year-old Christina Treadway, assaulted them before jumping to her death off Old Gum Branch Road bridge onto I-485.

Police are working to figure out Treadway's motives.

"That's at the core of this investigation. What would cause somebody to obviously be so despondent to take their own life and then take the lives of their children," an investigator with CMPD said. "That's going to be a key component in the investigation and we're nowhere near being able to speak on that."

Police say nobody else was inside the home where the children were found. The homicides are the Queen City's second and third of 2018.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

