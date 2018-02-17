‘Chase did a … thankless job' | Brother-in-law honors fallen officer

McDONOUGH, Ga. – “Chase did a job that, realistically, is a thankless job.”
Those were the words from his brother-in-law, Rev. Coleton Segars as he spoke on the bravery and loyalty of the slain 26-year-old Locust Grove police officer.
“I thanked him for loving my sister, for loving our family, for loving his boys but I never thanked him for being a police officer and I should have,” Segars said. “So, thank you.”
Segars gave an emotional speech remembering the life Maddox lived. He spoke on what a wonderful father he was to his son and a great husband and partner to his wife, Segars’ sister.
The 26-year-old Locust Grove officer died after being shot three times as he assisted deputies in serving a warrant on Feb. 9. Two Henry County Sheriff's deputies were wounded, and the suspect, Tierre Guthrie, was killed.
Maddox was a five-year veteran of the Locust Grove Police Department after serving in the National Guard. He and his wife had a young child and another on the way at the time of his death. His wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Feb. 13, just days after his passing.
You can watch the full service below:
