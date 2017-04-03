WMAZ
Chemical spill closes I-75S near I-675

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 4:42 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews were on the scene of an overturned tanker truck at I-75 South near I-675 on Monday.

The Henry Co. Fire Dept. said the accident caused a chemical spill and had I-75S blocked as the accident was investigated.

According to Captain Michael Black with the Henry Co. Fire Department, 250 gallons of acetone was spilled on the 75/675 connector going southbound.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

 

 

Heavy delays were still seen as of Monday afternoon.


 

 

