Chemical spill closes I-75S near I-675

GDOT camera shows backup on I-75S near I-675.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews were on the scene of an overturned tanker truck at I-75 South near I-675 on Monday.



The Henry Co. Fire Dept. said the accident caused a chemical spill and had I-75S blocked as the accident was investigated.

According to Captain Michael Black with the Henry Co. Fire Department, 250 gallons of acetone was spilled on the 75/675 connector going southbound.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

I-75 South at 227 is blocked due to overturned tanker truck. Expect heavy delays and look for alternate route is possible. — Henry Co. Fire Dept. (@HenryCoFireDept) April 3, 2017

Heavy delays were still seen as of Monday afternoon.





