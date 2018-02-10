Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out top ‘Awards of Excellence' list for 2018

HOUSTON -- Sandelman’s “highly coveted Awards of Excellence” for this year is out, and at the top of the list are Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger.
According to Sandelman, a market research company for restaurants, the 2018 list comes from 994,000 quick service restaurant occasions representing 76 U.S. media markets.
The top 10 fast food chains are:
(Ranked by Percent Rating Their Overall Experience “Excellent”)
1 Chick-fil-A
2 In-N-Out Burger
3 Raising Cane’s
4 la Madeleine
5 Torchy’s Tacos
6 Five Guys
7 Lion’s Choice
8 P. Terry’s
9 Habit
10 Mod Pizza
Sandelman found the top restaurants not only excel in taste and quality of the food, but they also have a trust and personal connection with their customers.
Sandelman’s study monitors service restaurants on 19 aspects for food, service, worth, facilities, and brand appeal.
