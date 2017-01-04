Man who shot Chihuahua says he was protecting his dog

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A Gainesville man, who was arrested for shooting a 10-pound Chihuahua with an air rifle, claims he was protecting his own dog.

The incident took place in the 3500 block of Casper Drive on Monday. Pedro Javier Gallegos-Francos was in a trailer park community when he shot the small white dog in the front right leg.

"I tried to scare him," Gallegos-Franco told 11Alive's Ron Jones.

% INLINE %

The owner of the dog called police and Gallegos-Francos was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and animal cruelty.

Gallegos-Francos told 11 Alive that the Chihuahua had been terrorizing his dog, a Shih Tzu-terrier mix, named Toby for weeks, including biting off a piece of his ear. He said that he had had enough of the dog and shot him. But now, he said, he regrets what he did.

"I feel really bad what happened. I shoot this dog but I had to do it because they not going to stop," Gallegos-Franco said.

The Chihuahua was taken to a vet and is expected to be OK.

% INLINE %

Neighbors pointed out the residence of the Chihuahua and its owner. Although the dog was standing in the window, no one was home.

Gallegos-Franco is expected in court to face a Hall County judge next Wednesday.

