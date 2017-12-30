Heartbroken mom on son's death: 'He was a loving baby, he didn't deserve this'

"My baby was a loving baby. He was a loving baby and he didn't deserve this," said Kaden's mother, Courtney Green.

GREENVILLE, Texas -- A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 7-year-old dead.

Brooke Craig and Cameron Castillo were arrested early Friday morning.

Thursday just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Pickett Street in Hunt County. No one was at the home, but officers later found out that a child had been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

While he hasn't officially been identified, his paternal grandmother spoke to our sister station, WFAA and said his name is Kaden Green whose father is Cameron Castillo. She provided WFAA with his picture above.



Kaden was shot and killed inside his father's car, police said. Castillo was driving off with two other children after an argument with Craig, his pregnant girlfriend.



Police said she pulled the trigger and then fled the scene. Relatives told WFAA that she may have tried to shoot Castillo in a jealous rage over Kaden's mother.

Felicia Stillman, Kaden’s Aunt, said Castillo refused to come into the hospital because of a previous warrant out for his arrest. WFAA was told a witness drove Kaden to the hospital.



Greenville PD contacted the McKinney Police Department just before 3 a.m. Friday to issue a capital murder arrest warrant for Craig.

Craig and a passenger in her vehicle, Castillo, were arrested in Frisco. Both were booked into the Collin County jail. Castillo is facing punishment for violating his parole. Craig faces a charge of capital murder.



Child Protective Services received a report about the shooting and two siblings were removed from the home and placed in foster care, said Marissa Gonzales with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"All he wanted was to be like his daddy, and he wanted to be a Cowboys player. He was such a good kid. He didn't deserve this. He was a great kid, and I would give anything to have him back, I'd give anything," the mother cried.

