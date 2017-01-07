Child rescued after tree falls on house in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- A toddler is safe after a tree fell on an Atlanta house and trapped the child briefly.

The incident happened in the 900 block of St. Charles Street in Atlanta.

Atlanta fire was able to rescue the 3-year-old child who was uninjured. The family is also safe.

It's one of multiple reports of tree-related damage as heavy ice weighs down branches while Winter Storm 2017 makes its way through Georgia.

Another was reported in the 2900 block of Diana Drive SW in Atlanta off of Metropolitan Parkway.

Officials said there was a working fire at the location as well but no injuries.

