Cinnabon deletes Carrie Fisher tweet after backlash

For brands, Twitter is an important tool to help finesse their product into pop-culture conversation. When social media is done right, companies like Arby's become entwined with talk of Pharrell and his oversized hat.

When it's done wrong, there's plenty of immediate backlash. Enter: Cinnabon .

On Tuesday, in the wake of news that Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher had died, the baked goods company tweeted out a photo of a cinnamon-inspired Princess Leia , with a Cinnabon roll as hair. The caption: "RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy."

The post was swiftly deleted.

And the award for "Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death" goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2 — Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016

@Cinnabon Tacky. Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon.. #Objectification — Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) December 27, 2016

@mrmedina @Cinnabon It was only a matter of time until brands started promoting their products using her death — Sky Hartman (@Skyhartman) December 27, 2016

On the other hand, there were those who thought that the sardonic Fisher actually would have enjoyed the Cinnabon tweet.

I feel like Carrie Fisher would have gotten a kick out of the Cinnabon tweet to be honest. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 27, 2016

hot take: I'm think Carrie would like the Cinnabon tweet — dαníєl pαtríck jσnєs (@teamdanjones) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher had a marvelous sense of humor. @Cinnabon did nothing wrong. SJWs ruin everything. #LightenUpFrancis — Suz Snarknado (@CobaltZann) December 28, 2016

