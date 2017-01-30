Clark Atlanta student stranded in Saudi Arabia after Trump executive order

Tyson Paul/WXIA

ATLANTA -- A Clark Atlanta University (CAU) student is now among those impacted by an immigration ban and heightened airport security.

Officials with the university confirmed on Sunday that international student Reham Noaman - a third-year doctoral student studying education leadership - was stopped at a Saudi Arabian airport while returning from Yemen.

"Following the Executive Order, she attempted to board a direct flight to Atlanta in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where authorities blocked her from leaving," CAU spokesperson Mario Boone said.

Noaman is in America on an "F1 non-immigrant" student visa which the school said allows her to legally study at CAU.

"Ironically, the student receives a U.S. State Dept. scholarship to partially cover her education expenses due to the warfare happening in her home country," Boone said.

Boone added that the student was "meticulously vetted" by the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

"Each academic semester, including the current semester which began last month, she is thoroughly vetted by U.S. Homeland Security's SEVIS unit in order to renew her visa status," Boone said.

Hers is just one of the latest stories of foreign-born legal residents who have been detained by airports around the country - sometimes for hours.

