MSP: 2 people shot, killed on Central Michigan University's campus

Shots fired at Central Michigan University on March 2, 2018. (Photo: twitter.com/CMLIFE)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - Police are searching for a lone gunman after two people were shot and killed on Central Michigan University's campus.

CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police were responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall around 9 a.m. Friday, March 2.

Michigan State Police say two people were shot and killed.

In a tweet from the university, CMU says the suspect is still at large and everyone is advised to take shelter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The suspect has been identified as James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, around 19 years old, standing 5'10" tall and weighing 135 pounds.

According to the Morning Sun, the suspect may have been released from the hospital just before 8 a.m. today.

The City of Mount Pleasant tweeted this description of the suspect:

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The university said there are no additional victims and the two people killed were not students. They believe this was a domestic incident. You can read the full statement here.

Gov. Rick Snyder has been made aware of the situation. He tweeted that he is in contact with MSP, saying in part, "The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action."

CMU says those planning to come to campus today to pick students up for spring break should stay off campus until further notice.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

