Ga. Coast Guard rescues two women from the same cruise ship

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- New video shows Coast Guard crews at work, removing a 64-year-old woman from a cruise ship. According to the guard, Coast Guard crews medevaced her from the Carnival Pride cruise ship when it was 35 miles east of Savannah on Tuesday January 30.

She reported having severe stomach pains while on board.

Before that, a woman on board when the ship was closer to Charleston, South Carolina.

She and a nurse were airlifted and taken to the hospital, according to the Coast Guard.

Both were reportedly listed in stable condition.

© 2018 WXIA-TV