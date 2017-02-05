Coke's multi-lingual 'America the Beautiful' brings all the feels

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you're looking for rousing multi-cultural American patriotism, this year's Super Bowl ads are serving up a lot of it.

But Coca-Cola's international sing-a-long to "America the Beautiful" that ran pregame is actually a throwback. The commercial originally aired in 2014 and had the same strong reaction then.

Coca-Cola Super Bowl ad: Can you believe this reaction?

The commercial starts with a man riding a horse in a mountain range, then young girls watching a movie, then west coast surfers and city street dancers. The famous song is sung in multiple languages, which switch in and out between verses.

It's best you watch it for yourself.

Here's how Twitter felt:

Waitttttttt, does subliminal messaging work? If so, I need Skittles, Coca-Cola, and some Mr. Clean #Adbowl #ads #SuperBowl — Holly Asbach (@holly_asbach) February 6, 2017

Follow Sean Rossman on Twitter: @SeanRossman

USA Today