Community holds moment of silence at football game for slain Polk County officer

CEDARTOWN, Ga. -- Silence is not a sound you often hear at the beginning of a high school football game. But for residents of Cedartown - and all of Polk County - Friday was sadly not a normal day.

The Polk County Police Department said goodbye to Detective Kristen Hearne earlier in the day - gone too soon in a moment of violence no one could have predicted. She was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday morning leaving behind a husband and a 3-year-old son.

And it was clear in the solemn quiet of the stands that night, that she left behind a community as well. The players and cheerleaders stood in silence on the field as the long tones of that familiar bugle call, Taps, reverberated.

It served as a chance for locals to honor a memory that just a short time before was a living person - a young woman who went to work never knowing she wouldn't be coming home.

You can watch the ceremony below as it played out for one fan who recorded from the stands.

