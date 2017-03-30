104-year-old man celebrates birthday at fitness center

Friends and family celebrated Dr. Charles Hurwitz’s 104th birthday at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center on March 30, 2017. Hurwitz is a staple at the community center where he works out on the treadmill and stairmaster three times a week. (Photo: Christine Di Stadio/KHOU.com, Custom)

HOUSTON - Friends and family gathered at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center Thursday to celebrate a 104-year-old man’s birthday.

The guest of honor was Dr. Charles Hurwitz, who is a staple at the community center where he works out on the treadmill and stairmaster three times a week.

Hurwitz was born on April 1, 1913, in Springfield, Mass. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and earned his master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin. He went on to get his Ph.D. from Ohio State University.

Hurwitz is also an Army veteran who served in the Philippines in World War II. He married Jean Parker in 1950 and has four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The centenarian worked as a research scientist at the VA Hospital in Albany, N.Y. from 1950 until his move to Houston in 1998 where he continued his research at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Community center staff, family and friends on Thursday sang Happy Birthday to Hurwitz and celebrated with cake.

“I got a basket of apples when I turned 100,” Hurwitz said. “I’m overwhelmed by this!”

