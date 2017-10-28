Chick-fil-A staffers get down to Aretha Franklin's 'Respect'

(Photo: Chick-fil-A Haygood Facebook page)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Chick-fil-A is known for their impeccable customer service. But staff members at one location in Virginia Beach are serving up some spectacular dance moves!

The Chick-fil-A Haygood Facebook page posted a video of team members dancing as one staffer sings a pretty amazing rendition of 'Respect' by Aretha Franklin.

The video has picked up a pretty impressive response, garnering well over 500 reactions, 200 shares and more than 15,000 views since it was posted Thursday morning.

Facebook users thoroughly enjoyed the video commenting that this particular Chick-fil-A location is "their favorite."

Check out the hilarious video below!

