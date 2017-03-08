Cops nab suspect in drug bust thanks to ‘hamburger helper'

Officers arrested Frank James Sheldon,31, on Thursday, March 2 after finding eight bags of methamphetamine in his car.

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. – A Clayton County man has been arrested for distribution of methamphetamine thanks to a tip from an unlikely source.

Officers arrested Frank James Sheldon,31, on Thursday, March 2 after finding eight bags of methamphetamine in his car.

According to a police report, the information that led to Sheldon’s arrest came from a hungry but observant homeless man.

A deputy inquired how he could help the homeless man, and he replied that he was hungry. The Rabun County Deputy bought him two hamburgers.

As the homeless man ate, he notified the deputy that he believed an employee of a local fast food restaurant was selling drugs from the back of the restaurant.

Rabun County authorities immediately acted on the homeless man’s suspicion and approached Sheldon.

The street value of the illegal narcotics is $220. Sheldon was transported to the Rabun County Detention Center. He was out on probation from another drug charge several months ago.

ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.

© 2017 WXIA-TV