Country celebrates National Girl Scout Day

Members of Girl Scouts take their seats for a session with first lady Michelle Obama during the first-ever White House Campout June 30, 2015 at South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The nation celebrated a beloved organization with its roots in Georgia on Sunday.

It was 105 years ago in 1912 that Juliette Gordon Low gathered a small group of young girls for what would become an international organization.

"Juliette, affectionately known as "Daisy" to her family and close friends, gathered 18 girls in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, to share what she had learned about a new outdoor and educational program for youth," the organization recalls on its website. "Along with Juliette, these first Girl Scouts blazed trails and redefined what was possible for themselves and for girls everywhere."

