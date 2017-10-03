'Time to come together and stop the hate!' Jason Aldean reflects on Las Vegas shooting

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Jason Aldean performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2017 Getty Images)

Today is a new day and many are taking time to cope and reflect upon the tragedy that took place on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Jason Aldean, born in Macon, Ga. was at the Route 91 Harvest Concert in Las Vegas when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concert-goers.

In fact, Aldean was on stage when bullets rained down on the crowd. In video posted to social media, he is seen running off stage after it is made apparent that the concert was no longer safe.

Aldean posted a lengthy message on his Instagram page about what he's been through.

"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, White or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!"

