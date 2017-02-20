'Coyote Challenge' awards free lifetime hunting license for killing coyotes

Photo Credit: Atlanta Coyote Project

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. -- Hunters who kill coyotes in Georgia will have the chance to win a lifetime hunting license in a new initiative announced by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

In the "Georgia Coyote Challenge," those who kill coyotes between March and August can bring the carcass to a DNR office and then be entered in a monthly drawing to win a lifetime hunting/fishing license.

Hunters can submit up to five coyotes per month. Road-kills, spoiled carcasses, and live coyotes are not eligible.

According to the DNR, the challenge is designed to encourage the taking of coyotes in the spring and summer. The DNR said research indicates removal of coyotes during those months can reduce their impact on native wildlife.

While coyotes are said to be "timid and shy" and "pose little threat to humans," according to the DNR, they can sometimes hunt house pets, especially cats.

In Georgia, trapping and hunting of coyotes is legal, and there is no closed season.

To enter the challenge, participants can bring coyote carcasses to the following offices Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.:

* Game Management Offices

* Riverbend WMA office (1945 S. Hwy 199, E. Dublin, GA 31027)

* Waycross Fisheries Management Office

* Richmond Hill Hatchery Office

* Demeries Creek Fisheries Management Office (22814 Hwy. 144, Richmond Hill, GA 31324)

