Crews removing insulation from wrecked camper trailer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Atlanta fire causes portion of I-85 to collapse
-
After collapse, is I-85 structurally safe?
-
Driver killed in Monroe County accident
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Massive fire burning under I-85 in Atlanta
-
Governor declares State of Emergency after I-85 bridge collapse
-
Team coverage: Arrest made in Tara Grinstead disappearance
-
Warner Robins woman realizes 11-year dream
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
Laurens County schools address bullying concerns
More Stories
-
Traveling bird supply salesman wrecks truck on I-75…Mar 31, 2017, 5:50 a.m.
-
How to get into Atlanta after I-85 collapse block…Mar 31, 2017, 8:56 a.m.
-
Portion of I-85 collapses in massive fireMar 30, 2017, 7:51 p.m.