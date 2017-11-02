15 arrested in statewide burglary ring of more than 150 businesses

ROME, GA. - A statewide burglary task force has arrested 15 out of 20 people suspected of being involved in more than 150 commercial burglaries across Georgia.

Overall, the task force has obtained over 300 arrest warrants for commercial burglaries that have occurred across Georgia and into Tennessee since 2015.

According to Rome police, the investigation uncovered multiple street gangs from metro Atlanta who have been burglarized 153 commercial stores. The gangs are responsible for more than $1 million in damages and property loss.

The task force, made up of several local law enforcement agencies, is still looking for five suspects: Cavarrio Major, Horace Jenkins, Jamarqua Cephus, Marquis Brooks and Terry Wheeler.

Police and deputies from Floyd, Hall and Gwinnett counties, as well as the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, conducted the yearlong investigation with assistance from 53 other jurisdictions.

