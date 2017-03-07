Photo courtesy of Coastal News Service.

HINESVILLE, GA - HINESVILLE, Ga -- Police are investigating the deaths of two active-duty soldiers who were stationed at Fort Stewart.

The bodies have been identified as 21-year-old Malika Jackson and 23-year-old Marquez Brown, according to Liberty County Coroner Reginald Pierce.

An anonymous tip prompted police to respond to a townhome at 301 Rebecca Street in Hinesville, at 9 pm on Sunday.

According to the incident's police report, officers found the soldiers lying on the floor of the residence in a pool of blood. The report also said one of the soldiers had a large knife in his throat with his head resting against the other subject.

Hinesville is 15 minutes away from Fort Stewart, an Army post covering 280,000 acres. It's the largest military installation in the eastern United States.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson confirmed that both soldiers were assigned to the base. "Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the two soldiers," he said.

The bodies of the soldiers were taken to the GBI crime lab in Savannah.

(© 2017 WXIA)