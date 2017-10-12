215 pounds of pot seized in Idaho drug bust

Pot bust (Photo: Idaho State Police)

ELMORE COUNTY -- Two people are facing charges after Idaho State Police made a major marijuana bust Wednesday.

The bust happened at 9:45 a.m. on eastbound I-84 in Elmore County, near the Fairfield exit.

Police seized a total of 215 pounds of marijuana and 16.8 pounds of hash oil, with assistance from the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan D. Dalton, 26, of Willingboro, NJ and Leida E. Figueroa, 44, of Groveland, Florida were arrested and booked into the Elmore County Jail.

Both suspects are facing charges of marijuana trafficking, felony possession of hashish oil and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Idaho State Police say the agency has seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana from traffickers since 2014.

© 2017 KTVB-TV