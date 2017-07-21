Alpharetta police on speeder's excuse for going 112 mph: 'Seriously?'

(Photo: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

ATLANTA -- Police aren't usually happy when they learn the excuse people have for driving at extremely high speeds. But an Alpharetta man's reason probably made an arresting officer downright angry.

Alpharetta Officer Knoll was monitoring traffic on Georgia 400 around 11 p.m. on Tuesday when he saw a Dodge Charger flying up the road.

He estimated the speed of the car, zipping in and out of lanes, to be at least 110 mph. LIDAR confirmed the car was going even faster - 112 mph.

Knoll turned on his blue lights and got behind the car which soon pulled over just past the Mansell Road exit. The typical exchange of information continued as usual as Officer Knoll asked for the man's license and asked if he knew how fast he was going.

That's when the driver, 24-year-old Malon Brook Neal, explained the reason for his high-speed flight up one of metro-Atlanta's most traveled corridors. Neal told officer Knoll that he was attempting to take a good Snapchat photo.

Neal was taken into custody for reckless driving. He also faces charges of speeding and writing or sending text-based communications.

It's not clear how speed played into the photo; however, there is a special filter on the social app that records speed based on GPS coordinates and posts that number on the photo itself.

If it was used, it won't be the first time an area driver has made the news for using it. In mid-2016, 19-year-old Christal McGee of Spalding County, wrecked into another vehicle while allegedly using the filter. She was charged with felony serious injury by vehicle and other charges.

The driver who was hit later sued McGee and Snapchat after the accident left him with a "traumatic brain injury".

At that time Snapchat responded that "no Snap is more important than someone's safety" adding that the company actively discourages its community from "using the speed filter while driving" referring back to its "Do NOT Snap and Drive" campaign in the app itself.

The effectiveness of the campaign hasn't completely stopped the practice though. The next day, a quick check of Snapchat's new map feature revealed another driver recording a passenger dancing within a mile of the previous night's arrest.

In any case, Alpharetta police had a message for the public after the Tuesday night arrest: "'To look good on Snapchat' is never a reason to endanger the public - especially at 112 mph."

