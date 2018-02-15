Baby born with bullet wounds after mom caught in crossfire on Tenn. interstate

A baby born in critical condition after being caught in gunfire on a Tennessee interstate is expected to survive, Memphis police said Wednesday.



Two to three men in a Chevy Impala shot at a 19-year-old pregnant woman Friday night while she was driving on Interstate 40, police said. She was hit by at least one bullet, police said.

"I thought maybe it was a road rage incident," Terrence Beasley who worked nearby told Memphis' WREG.

The mother was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where she delivered her baby, who was born with injuries and also in critical condition, police said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Louis Brownlee, public information officer with the Memphis Police Department, said Wednesday the mother and her baby are improving and "expected to make it."

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 901-528-CASH.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 WFMY