MACON - A man was shot during an attempted robbery at the Liberty Inn located at 4295 Pio Nono Ave., around 11:30 Friday night.

The victim, 26-year-old Sammie Montgomery, said that man that he knows as "Shaun" came to his room at the Inn and the two struck up a conversation.

During their conversation, two men entered the room and attempted to rob Montgomery. During the attempted robbery, one of the suspects fired his gun and struck Montgomery in the buttocks.

Montgomery said that Shaun and the two suspects were all armed. All three fled the scene and have not been caught.

Montgomery was taken to the Medical Center-Navicent Health and was treated for the gunshot wound. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The attempted robbery and shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

