Boyfriend charged in Dublin woman's death

Suspicious death in Laurens County

WMAZ 11:38 AM. EDT July 20, 2017

A Dublin man is in jail Thursday charged in the death of his girlfriend.

Mark Moriarty is charged with aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and giving false statements in the death of Denise Devine, 50, according to Laurens County sheriff's investigator Brian Scarborough.

Moriarty called 911 to Devine's Rockdale Drive home in Dublin at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies arrived and found her dead.

Because her death was labeled as 'suspicious,' Devine's body was sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

A cause of death was not given.

Scarborough said Thursday that the autopsy was concluded and they're awaiting additional reports from the Medical Examiner's Office.

