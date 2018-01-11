Caught on camera: Suspect drags elderly woman during purse snatching

Police say someone went after a 77-year-old woman in broad daylight at a west Houston grocery store on New Year’s Eve. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Police say someone went after a 77-year-old woman in broad daylight at a west Houston grocery store on New Year’s Eve.

Surveillance video shows a woman unloading groceries into her car at the H-Mart off of Blalock Road in west Houston. Investigators say as she was unloading the groceries, a man in a Nissan Sentra pulled up behind her and snatched the woman’s purse from her cart.

The woman tried to hold on to the purse, but the suspect drove off, dragging her before she fell to the ground.

Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

