Child sex offender released on technicality arrested again

Less than a week after an appeals court freed a man who'd been sentenced to 300 years in prison for the violent sexual assault of six children, he was arrested again.

According to the Colorado Springs Police blotter, Michael McFadden, 46, was arrested Friday afternoon for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police say that they arrested him on a warrant related to a previous child sex case. "McFadden's current warrant was related to an earlier sexual assault on a child conviction which required him to register as a sex offender," police say.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported he was released from the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility on Tuesday after an appeals court decided his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

He was convicted back in 2015 and sentenced to over 300 years for the violent sexual assault of children.

According to the Daily Sentinel, the appeals court vacated his conviction because his defense team asked to make changes to a jury questionnaire. Despite the defense asking for the changes, the court said the delay couldn't be blamed on them.

McFadden was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

