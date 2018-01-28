Coast Guard stops more than 47,000 pounds of cocaine from coming to U.S.

Coast Guard Cutter Stratton boarding team members guard 47,000 pounds of seized cocaine on the flight deck of the cutter in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2018. (Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class DaVonte' Marrow)

The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian forces intercepted more than 47,000 pounds of cocaine in in 23 separate incidents in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth roughly $721 million. The drugs were picked up U.S. and Canadian forces operating in international waters off the coast of Central and South America.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton stopped two low profile go-fast boats in three days, resulting in the seizure of more than 5,800 pounds of cocaine worth almost $78 million. The crews stopped five suspected drug smuggling boats in less than two months, resulting in the seizure of more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $165 million, said a U.S. Coast Guard press release.

Crews from a joint Canadian-American crew managed to nab an additional 7,685 pounds of cocaine. Several other Coast Guard cutter crews managed contributed to Thursday's display.

Low-profile boats represented four of the 23 cases, while fishing vessels and 15 go-fast boasts, open-hulled vessels with multiple outboard engines used to outrun military and law enforcement officials, made up the remaining cases.

