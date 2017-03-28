Colorado woman accused of lying about cancer to get time off

Decorative Scales of Justice in the Courtroom (Photo: VladimirCetinski)

KUSA - A local postal worker is set to appear in federal court for allegedly giving her boss a forged doctor’s note falsely claiming she was being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and needed paid time off.

Caroline Boyle, a 60-year-old who lives in Highlands Ranch, has been indicted by a grand jury on a federal forgery charge.

According to the indictment, Boyle emailed her boss at the U.S. Postal Service the forged note on Dec. 21. The email said the doctor was “advising [Defendant] to take time off from work so she can focus on her treatment.”

Prosecutors say Boyle used the note to request paid leave.

Boyle is scheduled to appear in court for a four-day jury trial on May 22. If she’s convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

You can read the indictment below:

