Deputies investigating armed robbery at south Macon Marathon gas station

Bibb deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on 4505 Broadway.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. The release says two men came into the store, and one man wearing a mask demanded money. They took an unknown amount of money and ran away. No one was hurt.

Both suspects were last seen running down down Guy Paine Road, headed toward Houston Avenue. The suspects are both described as two slender men about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches in height.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

