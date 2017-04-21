Man accused of setting Denny's customer on fire

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Police arrested an Oregon man and accused him of setting another man on fire this week at a Denny’s restaurant.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Deshaun James Swanger, 24, of Milwaukie. He was arrested Thursday at a transitional home just a few blocks away from the Happy Valley restaurant.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted "We got him!" Thursday night.

A neighbor called the sheriff's office and told deputies he believed the man they were looking for was Swanger and that he lived at the house with about 18 people.

The neighbor said he used to live at the home with Swanger and was surprised by the allegations.

"He was really quiet ... he stayed to himself," the neighbor said.

The incident happened Wednesday night, shortly after a young man entered the restaurant, located in a Portland suburb, and sat in booth adjacent to the victim. Police said surveillance video showed the man douse the victim with gasoline and toss a lit match.

The victim's family identified him as Scott Ranstrom, 69. He is in critical condition at Legacy Emanuel hospital.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his medical expenses.

Deputies said Swanger and Ranstrom did not know each other.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that this case is related to another incident earlier this week, in which a person threw gasoline on a stranger at a movie theater.

Contributing: The Associated Press

