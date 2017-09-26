Father leaves baby, steals construction crane, does damage

Damage after a shirtless man steals a construction crane in Muskegon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A 32-year-old Fruitland Township man was arrested this morning after he stole a large construction crane and drove through fences and parking lots along Roberts Street in Muskegon.

According to authorities, the crane was parked inside a security fence of ESCO. The company is in the process of closing down. The crane was on site to move large equipment.

Just before 7 a.m., Monday, Sept. 25, police were called to Roberts Street and E. Barney Avenue on reports that someone was driving the construction equipment recklessly. The man intentionally smashed fences and light poles before turning the crane off.

Damage after a shirtless man steals a construction crane in Muskegon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

One employee at ABC Supply Company says workers convinced the man to stop running things over by offering him a cigarette and a Coke. He was smoking and drinking when Muskegon police officers arrived.

A 2-month-old infant was also located nearby with no visible injuries. The man claimed he was the child's father. Both were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Child Protective Services has joined the investigation.

Roberts Street was shut down to traffic for about an hour while crews cleaned up the scene and repaired downed wires.

