Close Fatty's Pizza Stopping Deliveries Fatty's Pizza Stopping Deliveries WMAZ 6:08 PM. EST December 29, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS Mildred Ct. Fire Scene Rouse Family Speaks Man wanted for Papa John's delivery shooting Mildred Ct Fire scene Jones Co. Family Hoping to Find Stolen Pig Georgia gets first Seat Belt Convincer Man dies after state patrol chase More Stories Milledgeville teen charged with beating cat Dec 30, 2016, 4:21 p.m. Georgia tops TCU 31-23 in AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec 30, 2016, 4:49 p.m. Three dead in east Macon house fire Dec 30, 2016, 7:08 a.m.