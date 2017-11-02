FBI | Woman robs bank saying it is 'for the movement'

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga - The FBI is asking for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect.

On Monday, October 30, a black woman attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank located at 6063 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, Ga at 10 a.m.

She showed the teller a "demand" note displayed on her phone. When she was denied any money, she left the bank without further incident.

On that same day, the same woman entered an Associated Credit Union that was located at 5032 Old Grant Rd., in Ellenwood, Ga. and showed her a similar "demand" note that indicated she had a bomb and said out loud that the bank robbery was "for the movement" and "for the streets."

As the teller provided an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect told the teller that she would pray for her and reiterated that the bomb would go off at any time. She then left only later to return for the note she had given the teller to begin with.

She may have left in an older model silver or gold Lexus or Toyota that was driven by an unknown subject.

The suspect is described as being a black woman, late 20s to mid 30s, approximately 5'7" in height, slender build, long black hair, wearing a black coat, black wool cap, black sunglasses, black gloves, black boots and a dark colored messenger bag.

For anyone who may have information on this suspect or incident, please contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

