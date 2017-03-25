Ga. man sentenced for child porn site, creating 'how-to' guide

Thomas Edvalson was sentenced for hosting a site for child porn and offering a "how-to" guide for others to set up their own. (Photo: WXIA)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A man who set up a website for child pornography will spend two decades behind bars and the rest of his life as a registered sex offender.

After only about an hour of deliberation, a jury found 29-year-old Thomas Scot Edvalson guilty Wednesday of nearly two dozen counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities began investigating Edvalson after they got a tip from an agency meant to protect exploited children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off local authorities after a GoDaddy.com employee noticed a website that contained images of nude children.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations agents were able to trace the website back to an address in Gwinnett County. Investigators then forwarded the information, along with photos from the website, to the Gwinnett County Police Department, which took over the case.

Based on their investigation, law enforcement determined that Edvalson had created a website so that other users could download images of child pornography. Investigators said Edvalson also had an online “how-to” guide so others could understand how to use the dark web to set up their own sites for “trading images of child sexual abuse.” A search warrant from Edvalson’s home later revealed multiple computers “rife with images of child sexual abuse.”

Edvalson was found guilty of all 22 charges, and a Gwinnett County judge sentenced him to 60 years with 20 to serve behind bars. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

© 2017 WXIA-TV