Georgia Amber Alert issued for children abducted by armed woman in Atlanta

UPDATE: The children have been found safe and the woman has been detained.

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police have issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert, for four children who they believe were taken by an armed woman, Saturday.

Police believe a black female took 1-year-old Cloy Griffin, 2-year-old Bryson Williams, 4-year-old Brianna Williams and 13-year-old Imani Williams from the area of Alison Court SW in Atlanta during an alleged carjacking. The children were still in the vehicle during the crime, police said.

11Alive is awaiting photos of the children and more details on their alleged kidnapper. At this point, the suspect id described as a black female who was wearing a white shirt. Police said she was armed with a gun at the time of the incident.

Authorities said she may be traveling in a black Nissan Versa with a Georgia tag reading CFH1483. Anyone with information on the location of the children or the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

