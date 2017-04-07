Georgia pursuit ends with gunfire in North Carolina

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. -- North Carolina investigators are working to determine the details of a chase that began in Georgia and ended north of the state line in gunfire.

Habersham County Sheriff's Office officials said the incident began Thursday night in Clarkesville, Ga. when police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Habersham County deputies spotted the vehicle, a gray Infiniti, traveling on Washington Street and attempted to stop it.

But the driver didn't stop, instead taking deputies up Hollywood Highway to Old Historic 441 and then onto Georgia Highway 15 into Rabun County.

Rabun County deputies joined the pursuit and deployed spike strips near the local Walmart in Clayton, Ga. but still the driver continued with at least one tire busted.

The driver eventually made his way into Macon County, N.C. where he lost control. Habersham County deputies, who were still in the fray, attempted to make contact. At some point in those next moments Macon County officials say the driver was shot in the head.

Authorities said the suspect was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center to treat his injuries and a passenger was taken into custody by the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

Since the shooting happened in North Carolina, the state's Special Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the end of the shooting and the end of the pursuit is being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Habersham County authorities said the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

