Georgia teacher arrested on child molestation allegations

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- State agents and south Georgia deputies have worked together to put a school teacher accused of child molestation behind bars.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of 26-year-old Sebrun James Holton, Jr. of Doerun, Georgia on Tuesday.

Holton, a junior high school teacher in Colquitt County, Georgia, faces two counts of aggravated child molestation, one of enticing a child for indecent purposes and another of sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority following an investigation that began on Jan. 11.

The GBI was called in to investigate the C.A. Gray Junior High School teacher after the report of a student's sexual assault.

The investigation uncovered that Holton allegedly had sexual contact with the female student in both October and December.

He was arrested without incident on Jan. 12. Authorities are still investigating the case and are asking anyone with more information to call the GBI's Thomasville office at 229-225-4090 or the Colquitt County Crime Investigation Division at 229-616-7470.

