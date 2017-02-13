Landscaper wanted for bestiality, cruelty to children

Gwinnett County Police are searching for 61-year-old Cruz Barreralugo. (Gwinnett County)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Police are looking for a 61-year-old man wanted for allegedly participating in a “lewd, sexual act” with homeowner’s dog.

Cruz Barreralugo is charged with bestiality and cruelty to children for a Feb. 11 incident when Gwinnett County Police were called to a Lawrenceville home and met with the owner, who said he was playing in the yard with his nephew when they saw Barreralugo with their dog.

Police said when the landscaper realized he had been seen, he stopped and fled the scene in a small, black, two-door, pick-up truck.

But once police reviewed home video surveillance, they realized that the act was caught on video. It’s unknown whether or not this was the first time.

According to the homeowner, Barreralugo had been servicing the lawn every two weeks for nearly a year.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

