Little Rock man indicted for producing ricin got idea from 'Breaking Bad'

Castor bean plant (Photo: w-ings, Custom)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Alexander Joseph Jordan, 21, was arrested on Feb. 27 after he accidentally poisoned himself with ricin he made at home on Horseshoe Loop in Little Rock, according to U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland's office.

Ricin is so toxic that only an amount the size of a few grains of salt can kill an adult, a release said.

Jordan's plan for the two mason jars of ricin he produced are unclear. But he admitted that he got the idea from the popular TV show "Breaking Bad" and found instructions detailing how to make it onlin. He combined the ingredients using a blender, according to an affadavit.

The man was taken to the hospital on Feb. 22 when he called 911 to his home. He later told officers that he ingested ricin at UAMS.

On Feb. 23, the FBI and Arkansas National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction, 61st Civil Support team executed a search warrant of Jordan's home. They found the ricin mixture in mason jars, an apparent shopping list for ricin ingredients, a blender that tested positive for ricin and an Amazon.com receipt for 50 castor beans, the natural source of ricin.

A violation of possessing a select agent, in this case ricin, under Title 18, United States Code, Section 175b(c) and 42 CFR § 73.3, carries a maximum penalty of not more than five years’ imprisonment, not more than a $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release. — Press release from U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland's office

