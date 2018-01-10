Man accused of branding child with heat gun, causing ‘serious' disfiguration

SNELLVILLE, GA. - A man is accused of branding a child with a heat gun and "seriously disfiguring" him, according to arrest warrants. But his wife believes he's innocent.

On Sunday, 36-year-old Tory Bernard Gentry was arrested on charges of first-degree cruelty to a child and aggravated battery.

Arrests warrants state that between early June and mid-November of 2017, Gentry branded a child with a heat gun causing a large burn on the child’s side. When the child was taken into DFCS custody, he had multiple unexplained rib fractures and bruising.

A warrant stated the child was "seriously" disfigured by the heat gun.

"We are innocent and my son is not disfigured," Gentry's wife Melanie told 11Alive via Facebook messages.

However, investigators specifically mentioned the child being disfigured after being branded. Gentry's neighbors didn't want to speak on camera but some mentioned that the family kept to themselves. Gwinnett County records show that he has owned his Snellville home since 2015.

Gentry was previously arrested in Gwinnett County for possession of methamphetamine in March of 2017. He is being held without bond in Gwinnett County.

Call records show no previous police trips to the home regarding any possible cases of child cruelty.

PHOTOS: More mug shots

© 2018 WXIA-TV